Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed that a special team be sent to Sikkim following a tragic accident in which a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people plunged over 1,000 feet into the Teesta river in North Sikkim's Mangan district.

One person has been confirmed dead, two injured, and eight remain missing.

The incident occurred near Munsithang along the Lachen-Lachung highway late Thursday night. Several passengers in the vehicle were from Odisha, prompting swift action from the state government.

CM Majhi spoke with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to inquire about the status of the missing Odia tourists and emphasised ensuring their safety and medical treatment. He also instructed officials to arrange for the safe return of rescued individuals.



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Among those missing is Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha secretary Iti Shree Jena, who was travelling with her family from Jajpur. Her son and nephew have been rescued, according to local police sources.

Expressions of concern poured in from across the political spectrum. Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said in a post on X: "I have learned that many Odia passengers were on the tourist bus that met with an accident in the Teesta river in Sikkim. May Lord Jagannath give strength to the families to face this challenging time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those affected by the accident."

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also urged the state government to provide all necessary support to those affected.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with local authorities and disaster response teams working in challenging terrain and conditions.