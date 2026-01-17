Online ‘Easy Money’ crypto scam traps two in Gangtok, police sound fresh alert

In a fresh reminder of the growing menace of cyber fraud, two residents of Gangtok district have fallen victim to an online “easy money” scam after being lured with false promises of quick and guaranteed returns through cryptocurrency trading. Police have urged citizens to exercise extreme caution, warning that such scams are increasingly targeting unsuspecting individuals through social media and international phone numbers.

According to police sources, the first case was reported from the Ranipool area, where the victim was initially contacted through a social media platform with an offer to earn “easy money.” After expressing interest, he was asked to share his WhatsApp number, following which he received a call explaining an alleged investment opportunity in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The caller assured him that his investment would be doubled within a short period. To build trust, the victim was first asked to invest a small amount, which he transferred as instructed. He was later persuaded to make a second, larger payment to unlock the promised returns. However, after the second transfer, the caller abruptly stopped responding and blocked all communication channels. The victim ultimately realised he had been cheated, with losses amounting to over Rs 36,000.

In a similar incident, another Gangtok resident reported receiving a call from an unknown international number. The caller made identical claims of high-profit cryptocurrency trading and shifted communication to WhatsApp. After paying an initial small amount, the victim was asked to deposit a larger sum to complete the process. Despite making the payment, no returns were credited. Instead, the caller demanded additional money, prompting the victim to recognise the fraud. The total loss in this case exceeded Rs 23,000.

Complaints in both cases have been registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, and the victims have been advised to approach their respective police stations for further investigation.

Police officials have reiterated warnings to the public against responding to unsolicited calls, messages, or social media offers promising guaranteed or unusually high returns, particularly those linked to cryptocurrency and online trading. Authorities have strongly advised citizens not to share personal details, phone numbers, or transfer money based on unknown or unverified sources.