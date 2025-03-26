Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, on March 26, addressed the Budget Session 2025-26, presenting a vision for the state's growth, development, and welfare.

Sikkim has seen strong economic growth, with its GDP increasing by 85 per cent since 2019. The state's per capita income has risen to over Rs 7 lakh. The Governor emphasised that only 2.15 per cent of the population now lives below the poverty line (BPL), making Sikkim one of India’s best-performing states in poverty reduction.

The speech marked the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood, celebrating progress in various sectors, including education, healthcare, rural development and tourism. It also outlined the government's vision for a prosperous and self-reliant Sikkim.

The Governor said education is a top priority, with significant investments being made. The state has introduced the kindergarten system in government schools and improved foundational learning. The Chief Minister’s Mentorship Program and exposure trips for students aim to enhance academic performance. Higher education is expanding, with the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose University of Excellence being developed in Soreng.

In the healthcare sector, the Governor highlighted major achievements, including the establishment of the first Tertiary Cancer Care Centre and advancements in cardiac and neurosurgery. The new 500-bed Namchi District Hospital will soon be operational. Dialysis centers are being expanded, and mobile village clinics are reaching remote areas.

Tourism is a major focus, with new projects like the Bhaleydhunga Skywalk and Nathula Border Tourism Development aiming to boost visitor numbers. The government has introduced a Tourism Sustainability Development Fund, and digital tracking systems will improve visitor management.

Infrastructure projects include new roads, bridges, and power upgrades. The government is also working to strengthen renewable energy sources like solar and hydroelectric power.

The state has taken major steps in conservation, with Khachoedpalri Lake becoming Sikkim’s first Ramsar Site. The "Mero Rukh Mero Santati" initiative, where families plant trees for newborns, has gained national recognition.

Rural development remains a priority, with clean drinking water projects, housing schemes, and better roads improving living conditions in villages. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, most rural households now have tap water connections.

Sikkim has implemented new criminal laws introduced by the central government and provided training for police and legal officials. The state ranked third in India for its digital criminal justice system.

The Governor urged the House to support the budget, calling it a roadmap for development. "This budget is not just a financial statement—it is a plan to uplift every citizen," the Governor said.