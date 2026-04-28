“Only blessed people get to experience Sikkim”: PM Modi at 50th Statehood celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, attended the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium, where he praised the state’s natural beauty, culture, and peaceful environment while announcing development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore.

The stadium witnessed a vibrant atmosphere as thousands gathered to mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations. Cultural performances, music, and traditional dances from various communities added colour to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister began his speech in Nepali, drawing loud applause. He said that after campaigning in West Bengal, arriving in Gangtok brought a refreshing sense of peace and celebration. He described Sikkim as the “heaven of the East,” highlighting its serene environment and scenic beauty.

Sharing his personal experience, Modi said that only fortunate people get to experience the peace and happiness of Sikkim, adding that he felt blessed to be part of the historic celebration.

He also spoke about his visit to an orchid exhibition earlier in the day, noting that although he had limited time, he stayed longer due to being deeply impressed. He encouraged tourists to visit Sikkim’s orchid gardens, saying those who haven’t seen them have “seen nothing.”

Highlighting the energy of the event, Modi said the enthusiasm of the people and the cultural performances reflected the spirit of the state, making the celebration memorable.

During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects spanning infrastructure, healthcare, education, tourism, connectivity, and power sectors.

In healthcare, he laid the foundation for a 100-bedded Ayurveda Hospital at Yangang in Namchi district and inaugurated a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali.

In education, Modi inaugurated the permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang and the administrative block of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence at Chakung. He also inaugurated the Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang and the Dentam Professional College in Gyalshing district.

The event marked one of the largest public gatherings in Sikkim during the statehood celebrations, with participation from people across districts, along with officials and community representatives.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975 and has since made significant progress in tourism, organic farming, education, infrastructure, and environmental conservation. The celebration was seen as both a reflection of its journey and a vision for its future growth.