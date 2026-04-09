Operation Him Setu: Army steps in as landslide strands tourists in North Sikkim

A landslide disrupting road connectivity between Lachen and Chungthang in North Sikkim has left hundreds of tourists stranded, prompting a swift response from the Indian Army.

The Army’s Trishakti Corps, operating under the Eastern Command, has launched Operation Him Setu to restore access and facilitate evacuation efforts in the affected region. Despite severe weather conditions and heavy snowfall, troops have managed to open critical mountain passes and activate alternate routes to move stranded civilians to safety.

Working in close coordination with the Border Roads Organisation, Army personnel are engaged in continuous road clearance, snow removal, and restoration of connectivity in extremely challenging terrain.

Evacuation is being carried out in phases. So far, 135 tourists have been safely evacuated along with 32 light vehicles and 10 motorcycles. Army vehicles are being used to tow civilian vehicles across steep, snowbound stretches, while priority is being given to medical emergencies and vulnerable individuals.

The Army is also coordinating closely with the civil administration, providing on-ground assistance, medical aid, and facilitating the gradual de-induction of tourists as conditions improve.

Officials estimate that around 1,000 tourists are still stranded in Lachen, with sustained rescue and evacuation operations underway to ensure their safe return at the earliest.

An Army official said the safety and well-being of citizens remains the top priority, adding that teams on the ground are fully committed to extending all necessary assistance. The situation continues to be closely monitored.