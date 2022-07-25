The Affected Citizens of Teesta (ACT) on Monday met with the District Collector of North Sikkim today to reiterate the demand to scrap the controversial 520MW Teesta Stage IV hydel project.

The Lepcha community in North Sikkim has been outspoken in its opposition to the development of a 520megawatt Teesta Stage IV Hydroelectric Project (HEP) in the Dzongu district.

In a social media post, Gyatso Lepcha, General Secretary of the ACT said, “Stop exploitation of indigenous people and their land through dirty hydro politics!”

Talking to this publication, Lepcha stated, “We have met the district collectors to highlight our demand for the controversial Teesta Stage IV hydel project. We wanted to let him know about the situation on the ground as we have organized many meetings with the administration before. As it was our first meeting with him, he assured us that he will discuss the matter with officials and will soon hold a meeting with us.”

He further stated that they are very loud and clear about their demand and will continue to protest against the Teesta IV Hydel Project.

Since getting approval in 2012, the National Hydro Power Corporation's proposed project has run into a road block due to opposition from the Lepcha community.

Over the years, the ACT has been using hashtags such as #SaveTeesta, #SayNoToDams, #NoMoreDams, and #RiversForLife to create awareness on the issue of dams to save the last free-flowing stretch of the Teesta.

Locals earlier stated that the government has green-lit the project while neglecting the Khangchendzonga National Park, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

If the project is canceled, it will be the community's fifth victory over hydropower projects.