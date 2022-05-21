The organic state of Sikkim, according to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, is the ultimate example of progress and sustainability coexisting. In the presence of Governor Ganga Prasad and Chief Minister P.S. Golay, Reddy, who oversees the ministries of Culture, Tourism, and DoNER, spoke during the 47th Statehood Day of Sikkim celebrations at New Moti Bagh in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

According to a PIB release, the Union minister stated that the grand Himalayan State has carved a niche for itself in various sectors and ranks among India's fastest growing states, such as meeting Sustainable Development Goals with 100% ODF status and establishing a paradigm shift for sustainable development.

"Sikkim has become the world's first 100 percent organic state, and it is the perfect example of how development and sustainability can coexist," the Union minister stated.

"Rather than referring to Sikkim as the 'Switzerland of the East,' I genuinely hope that a day will come when people around the world refer to their scenic places as 'Sikkim of the West,'" Reddy added.

Reddy advised travellers and visitors to visit some of Sikkim's most popular destinations, including Khangchendzonga National Park, the tranquil and scenic Teesta River, the majestic Gurudongmar Lake, one of the world's highest lakes, Dzuluk, Lachung, Lachen, and Yumthang Valley, among others.

The Union minister stressed that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has prioritised the development of the North East region. With a collective perspective from the centre, state, and civil society, connectivity and security have dramatically increased, he said. Every month, Union ministers visit the NE States to promote stronger coordination and timely support between the Central and State governments, he noted.

Reddy revealed that the DoNER ministry has sanctioned projects worth Rs. 215 crore for Sikkim under the NEC over the last eight years, while projects worth Rs. 95 crore have been sanctioned under the North East Road Sector Development Scheme since 2019. He also announced the completion of a Rs 179 crore ADB-funded road project.

Apart from that, it was revealed that since 2014-15, 23 projects worth Rs. 491 crore have been sanctioned and 46 projects worth Rs. 702.93 crore have been completed (NESIDS and NLCPR).

In the first phase of the PM-Devine scheme, two ropeway projects in West Sikkim and South Sikkim for Rs. 122 crores were sanctioned for gap-funding, according to the Union minister. According to him, this would significantly improve tourism in the region. He stated that Sikkim's capital road and rail connectivity projects would be finished by 2023.

"Sikkim must also become more attractive to investors." We need to demonstrate the world our power in tourism, agriculture, cattle, and other areas, and become global leaders," the Union minister stated. According to the PIB announcement, he promised all possible help from the central government and stated that the government of India and state governments would work together for the development of the entire North East region.