Over 200 tourist vehicles and tourists are stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy rainfall causing multiple roadblocks.

Thupden Lachungpa, President of Lachung Dzumsa Hotel Association, informed that numerous landslides are making road rescue efforts impossible.

Locals are demanding airlift assistance, but heavy rain is hampering efforts.

North Sikkim authorities have warned people lying in belts of river Teesta to remain vigilant as the river is flowing in a heavy volume.

Meanwhile, from the Tourism Department, Manoj Chettri, Deputy Director/North Incharge, said that his team will update about the evacuation process.



Also Read: 6 dead, 1,500 tourists stranded as landslides, rain wreak havoc in Sikkim

At least six people were killed and 1,500-odd tourists stranded as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in northern Sikkim's Mangan district, officials said on Thursday.

A newly-constructed bailey bridge at Sangkalang collapsed snapping the link between Mangan with Dzongu and Chungthang. Landslides blocked stretches of roads and several houses were inundated or damaged, while electricity poles were swept away, they said.

Towns such as Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung in Mangan district known for popular tourist spots like Gurudongmar Lake and Yunthang Valley have now been cut off from the rest of the country.

“Three persons each died in Pakshep and Ambhithang villages,” Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said. A number of houses were damaged in Geythang and Nampathang. Chettri said that a relief camp has been set up at Pakshep for the displaced people.

The district magistrate held a meeting with other officials to assess the situation following the incessant rainfall in and around Mangan District since Wednesday night, instructing them to carry out rescue and relief operations.