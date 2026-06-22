Over 21,900 Sikkim voters risk deletion from electoral rolls as SIR deadline nears

More than 21,928 electors across Sikkim are at risk of being removed from the state's voter list as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls enters its final phase, Chief Electoral Officer Raj Yadav warned on Monday.

Addressing the media, Yadav said that while 99.68 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been distributed across the state, only 84.14 per cent have been digitised and verified by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), leaving thousands of electors unaccounted for ahead of the June 28 deadline.

According to the Election Department, most of the unverified forms pertain to electors reported as deceased, permanently shifted, untraceable, absent, or already enrolled in other locations. Officials cautioned that the number of proposed deletions could increase further before the revision process concludes.

Several urban constituencies, including Arithang, Gangtok, Khamdong-Singtam, Namchi-Singhithang and West Pendam, have recorded the lowest rates of form digitisation and verification, making them areas of particular concern.

Describing the situation as a “high-alert” matter, the CEO said Booth Level Officers have undertaken extensive door-to-door visits, telephone outreach and coordination with Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies to locate missing electors. However, a significant number of voters remain untraceable or have not responded.

Yadav appealed to political parties, public representatives and citizens to assist in identifying and contacting voters whose forms are still pending. He warned that names not verified during the revision exercise may not be included in the Draft Electoral Roll.

The Election Department has urged all electors to submit their Enumeration Forms by June 25 to facilitate verification before the final deadline. The Draft Electoral Roll will be published on July 5, when details of retained voters and those proposed for deletion will be made public.

“Every eligible voter must ensure that their Enumeration Form is submitted and verified before the deadline. Otherwise, their name may not appear in the Draft Electoral Roll,” Yadav said.