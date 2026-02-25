Over 2,700 tourists stranded near Tsomgo Lake rescued after heavy snowfall

More than 2,700 tourists stranded near Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim due to heavy snowfall have been safely rescued, officials confirmed on February 25.

The extreme weather in the higher reaches of Sherathang and surrounding areas caused road blockages, leaving 541 tourist vehicles stranded between the 15th Mile and Tsomgo Lake.

A coordinated rescue operation ensured the safe and systematic evacuation of all vehicles carrying 2,736 tourists, with the efforts concluding late Tuesday night.

The Sikkim Tourism Department has advised tourists and tour operators to adhere strictly to weather advisories and ensure vehicles are properly equipped, including mandatory snow chains, when travelling in snowfall-prone areas.