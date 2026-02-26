Pakyong airport to be renamed after Sikkim’s first freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel: CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 26 announced that Pakyong Airport, the only airport in the Himalayan state, will be renamed after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel in recognition of his contribution to India’s independence movement.

Addressing the 31st Foundation Day celebration of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh at Rangpo ground near the West Bengal border, Tamang said the airport will be renamed Trilochan Pokhrel Airport to honour the legacy of the leader popularly known as “Gandhi Pokhrel”.

Trilochan Pokhrel is regarded as the first freedom fighter from Sikkim and was actively associated with major national movements led by Mahatma Gandhi, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement.

“The Pakyong Airport will be renamed Trilochan Pokhrel Airport in honour of the freedom activist who belonged to the Khas, Chettri and Bahun community,” the chief minister said.

Pakyong Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2018, and serves as a vital air link for the landlocked hill state.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang said the 31st Foundation Day of the Sangh marked over three decades of unity, collective resolve and service towards the welfare of the community. He said the organisation has played a key role in preserving cultural heritage, fostering solidarity and strengthening social harmony in Sikkim.

“Sikkim has always been known for its harmony in diversity, where different communities live together with mutual respect and shared aspirations,” the chief minister added.

Also addressing the programme, Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling in neighbouring West Bengal, said that 12 communities in Sikkim and 11 communities in West Bengal are yet to receive Scheduled Tribe status. He said the issue is currently under the consideration of the Centre.

“We are now in the final stages of achieving this recognition as Bengal and Sikkim have moved together to pursue it. We are waiting for the announcement from the Centre,” Bista said.

During the programme, noted social worker Kipu Tshering Lepcha was conferred with the Sikkim Gaurav Samman award for his contribution to society.