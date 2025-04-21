A Rajya Sabha parliamentary committee has begun a six-day visit to Sikkim to assess how subordinate legislation is being implemented in the state. The delegation, led by Member of Parliament Milind Deora, arrived in Gangtok on April 20 and will remain until April 26.

The committee plans to meet with key state stakeholders, including officials from the Power and Energy Department, Sikkim Renewable Energy Development Agency (SREDA), local banking institutions, and representatives from the Tourism and Civil Aviation sectors. The aim is to evaluate the effectiveness of existing legislative frameworks and their practical impact on various sectors in the region.

Upon arrival, the delegation was welcomed by senior officials from the banking sector, including Satyandra Kr Singh, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India (West Bengal), and Virendra Singh, Deputy General Manager of SBI Siliguri Branch. Representatives from the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) and other government departments were also present.

Beyond formal meetings, the committee will visit culturally and strategically significant sites in North Sikkim, such as Gurudongmar Lake, Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen. These field visits are intended to provide the delegation with a firsthand understanding of the region's socio-economic conditions and environmental challenges.