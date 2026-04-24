Peaceful polling ends in Gangtok’s Ward No. 10, 46.09% voter turnout recorded

Polling for Ward No. 10 – Diesel Power House concluded peacefully on Friday as part of the Municipal Elections 2026 in Gangtok. Authorities reported an overall voter turnout of 46.09 percent.

A total of 1,319 voters were registered across three polling stations set up at PNG School. Participation was recorded from both male and female voters during the day-long exercise.

According to officials, 673 male voters and 646 female voters cast their ballots during polling.

After the close of voting, all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were securely sealed at 7:45 pm and later transported to the strong room at DAC, Gangtok. The sealing process was conducted in the presence of election officials and representatives of political parties to ensure transparency and compliance with electoral procedures.

Authorities confirmed that the polling process remained smooth and peaceful throughout the day without any untoward incident.

Counting of votes for Ward No. 10 is scheduled to begin on April 25 from 8:00 am at the designated counting centre in Gangtok.