People's welfare top priority of SKM govt: Sikkim CM Tamang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday, August 15, said the welfare of the people and fulfilment of their aspirations would remain the top priority of his government.

Addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Paljor Stadium here, Tamang said his government had remained focused on development, with the people's trust serving as its "greatest source of strength and inspiration".

"From the very beginning, we have remained committed to placing the needs and aspirations of our citizens at the heart of governance and working tirelessly to build Sikkim as a model state," he said.

As the Tricolour was hoisted at the stadium, Tamang reaffirmed the government's resolve to build a "Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth" (golden, prosperous and empowered) Sikkim.

The chief minister said the state had received several prestigious recognitions in recent times and attributed the achievements to the collective efforts of its people.

The ceremonial parade at Paljor Stadium was the centrepiece of the celebrations. Tamang commended the participants, saying their hard work, enthusiasm and commitment had made the parade a success.

Gallantry awards, police medals, Shrawan Kumar Awards and State Meritorious Service Awards were presented during the function. Academic achievers who secured top ranks in the Class X and XII board examinations in 2025-26 were also honoured.

Cooperative societies and sportspersons were recognised for their contributions to the state.

Tamang said the awards recognised dedication, perseverance and accomplishments and should inspire others to strive for excellence.

He also announced a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance for state government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners, effective from January 1, 2026. The arrears will be paid before Dashain 2026, he said.

The 2nd IRBn was adjudged the best all-round platoon in Division A, while Home Guards and Civil Defence won Division B. Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School was adjudged the best school contingent at the parade.

The function was attended by ministers, MLAs, government officials and senior police officers, among others.