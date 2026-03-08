Permits for tourists to visit North Sikkim's Lachen, Gurudongmar Lake to resume from March 9

The administration of Mangan district and the Sikkim Tourism Department will resume issuing permits to tourists to visit popular North Sikkim destinations such as Lachen and Gurudongmar Lake from March 9, an official said on Sunday, March 8.

Tourists and travel agencies can apply for permits through the district collectorate in Mangan or via authorised travel operators in accordance with government guidelines.

Anant Jain, District Collector of Mangan, said permits for travel to Lachen and other areas of North Sikkim will be issued from Monday by the district administration and the tourism department.

The district had earlier suspended permits for tourists to visit Lachen, Gurudongmar Lake and other areas following the devastating South Lhonak glacial lake outburst flood in 2023, which damaged roads and bridges in the region.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also issued a traffic advisory concerning the newly completed Bailey suspension bridge built over the Taram Chhu along the Chungthang-Lachen Road.

The 400-foot-long bridge, with a load capacity of 12 tonnes, was opened for regulated vehicular movement last month by Sanjay Seth.

According to the advisory, only light vehicles within the permissible load capacity will be allowed to cross the bridge, and only one vehicle at a time will be permitted to ensure safety and prevent structural stress.

The Sikkim Police in Mangan has been directed to deploy personnel around the bridge to regulate traffic and ensure strict compliance with the safety restrictions.