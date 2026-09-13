Pet dog shot dead with air gun in Sikkim’s Yangsum, FIR registered

A pet dog was allegedly shot dead with an air gun in Yangsum village of Sikkim’s Dentam area, prompting police to register a case of animal cruelty against the accused.

According to FIR No. 0010/2026 registered at Dentam Police Station, complainant Rupendra Gurung, a resident of Bimberay under Yangsum Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU), alleged that his pet dog, Rinkey, was shot at around 9:30 am on September 12. The dog sustained severe injuries and died at the spot.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Sanik Arvind, who is reportedly a tenant residing in the same village.

Police registered the case under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The case has been assigned to an investigating officer, and police said further inquiry is underway.