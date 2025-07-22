Phuri Sherpa quits Sikkim’s Citizen Action Party over president’s remarks

Phuri Sherpa, a prominent member of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim, has submitted her resignation from the party's primary membership, citing disagreement with recent public statements made by the party president.

The resignation letter, dated July 22, 2025, was addressed to the party president at the IBM office in Rangpo, East Sikkim. Sherpa stated that the president's remarks, "through speeches and social media," were "against the sentiments of the Sikkimese people."

Sherpa held significant positions within the party structure, serving as President of the All Sikkim Women's Council and Senior Spokesperson.

Her departure marks a notable split within the regional political organisation over leadership messaging and public communication strategy.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim with immediate effect," Sherpa wrote in her formal letter.

Despite her disagreement with the recent party direction, Sherpa expressed appreciation for her tenure with the organisation.

"I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the party for allowing me to serve in various capacities," she stated, thanking party members for their support during her time in leadership roles.