PIL filed in Sikkim High Court over Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls; next hearing on June 11

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court of Sikkim by the Sikkimese Moolniwasi Suraksha Sangh, seeking judicial intervention in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted in the state. The PIL has been accepted by the court and the next hearing is scheduled for June 11, 2026.



The organisation has clarified that the PIL does not seek a stay of the SIR exercise but rather demands that it be conducted in a proper and fair manner, with a particular emphasis on revision of the cut-off year used for voter eligibility. The Sangh contends that the matter is of critical importance to the future of Sikkim, given its status as a special state protected under Article 371F of the Constitution of India. "Our only contention is that the SIR must be conducted strictly and the cut-off year must be changed. We want a strict SIR" a spokesperson of the Sangh stated.



Chief Electoral Officer Raj Kumar Yadav formally launched the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Sikkim on May 30, 2026, following directions of the Election Commission of India. The exercise is currently ongoing, with Booth Level Officers conducting house-to-house visits across the state to distribute and collect enumeration forms from voters.



The PIL filed by the Sikkimese Moolniwasi Suraksha Sangh brings renewed attention to the concerns of indigenous communities of Sikkim, who view the SIR as a pivotal exercise in protecting the demographic and political identity of the state. All eyes are now on the June 11 hearing at the Sikkim High Court.