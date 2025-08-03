Over 32,000 Sikkim farmers receive PM-KISAN 20th installment

Over 32,190 farmers in Sikkim received financial assistance under the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The release of this installment reaffirms the Modi government’s sustained focus on uplifting the agricultural community across the country, especially in remote regions like Sikkim.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed ₹20,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 9.53 crore farmers nationwide, as part of the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme. Each eligible farmer receives ₹6,000 annually, divided into three equal installments of ₹2,000, aimed at supporting their farming expenses including seeds, fertilizers, irrigation, and equipment.

In Sikkim, the number of beneficiaries saw a significant jump from 12,994 in the previous installment to 32,190+ this time — a clear reflection of the government’s expanding reach and improved coverage. Farmers across all six districts of the state participated in the event online and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Centre for its farmer-friendly policies.

“The PM-KISAN scheme has become a lifeline for farmers like me. It gives us confidence to invest in our fields,” said a farmer from Namchi district during an online interaction.

This direct benefit transfer system not only ensures transparency by eliminating middlemen but also strengthens the bond between the government and the farmers. It promotes dignity and self-reliance among India’s annadatas (food providers).

The PM-KISAN initiative is part of a larger network of schemes focused on strengthening agriculture and the rural economy. These include:

PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY): Protection against crop loss due to natural calamities.

Soil Health Card Scheme: Promoting scientific soil testing for better yields.

e-NAM (National Agriculture Market): Ensuring fair price discovery through digital markets.

Kisan Credit Card (KCC): Easy and affordable credit access for farming needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Pokhrel Sharma, In-charge of BJYM Sikkim, said, “PM-KISAN is more than a scheme; it is a symbol of trust. The youth of Sikkim and India stand behind the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Antyodaya’ — reaching the last person in the queue.”

The scheme also aligns with the broader national goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, building a self-reliant and prosperous rural economy. With Sikkim known for its organic farming practices, the timely financial aid under PM-KISAN adds further strength to the sustainable agriculture model of the state.