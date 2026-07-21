PM Modi assures Sikkim of Centre's support after NHPC tunnel tragedy claims eight lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 21, spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to enquire about the rescue operation at the under-construction NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project tunnel in Namchi district and assured the State of all possible assistance from the Centre after the tragedy claimed eight lives.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Prime Minister reviewed the situation following the tunnel tragedy at Samardung in Jholungey, where eight workers have died after a methane gas explosion triggered a landslide inside the under-construction tunnel.

During the conversation, Modi expressed concern over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. He assured the State government of every possible assistance from the Centre to support the ongoing rescue operation and relief measures.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang thanked the Prime Minister for his timely intervention and support, saying the Centre's assurance had strengthened the State's efforts as rescue operations continued.

According to the CMO, rescue operations are being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), the district administration, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, medical teams from Rangpo Primary Health Centre and local volunteers. Specialised teams from Pakyong and Siliguri are also assisting in the operation.

The Chief Minister said he was closely monitoring the rescue efforts and had directed all departments and agencies concerned to expedite the operation, extend all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure that the highest standards of safety were maintained.

Tamang also expressed his condolences to the families of the workers who lost their lives and appreciated the efforts of the rescue personnel working under difficult conditions.

He appealed to the public to remain calm, refrain from circulating unverified information and keep the affected workers and their families in their prayers.

The State government reiterated its commitment to ensuring the rescue operation is carried out safely and efficiently while extending all necessary support to the families affected by the tragedy.