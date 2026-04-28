PM Modi engages with Padma awardees in Gangtok, calls discussions ‘wonderful’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Padma awardees and other distinguished personalities in Gangtok on Monday evening, April 27, holding discussions on a range of issues.

Sharing details on X, Modi said the interaction was a “wonderful” experience. “Earlier this evening, I interacted with Padma awardees and people who have distinguished themselves in different fields. It was wonderful discussing a wide range of issues,” he said.

The meeting brought together recipients of India’s civilian honours and individuals recognised for contributions in sectors such as public service, arts, science and social work.

Officials indicated that the exchange focused on experiences from the field and perspectives on national development.

The Padma Awards, among the country’s highest civilian honours, are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. They are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity.