On the occasion of Nepali Bhasa Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to Sikkim and wished the Nepali-speaking Indian Gorkha community on Nepali Language Recognition Day.

The Sikkim government declared August 20 as a gazetted holiday on the occasion of "Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas". The day marks the recognition of Nepali as one of the languages in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

"It is three decades since the inclusion of the Nepali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. This year the occasion has become more special for our Gorkha community under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi," Modi wrote.

"Language is the medium through which any society transmits its knowledge, culture, and values to future generations. It is proud to see that many languages co-exist in the land of India and different languages and cultures have been flourishing here for centuries," Modi added.

PM Modi further remarked, "The efforts being made by the Indian Gorkha Confederation for the promotion of the Nepali language are commendable. Once again, a very happy Nepali language recognition day to the Gorkha Confederation of India and all the linguists engaged in the promotion of the Nepali language."