Sikkim will commemorate the 50th anniversary of its statehood with grand celebrations throughout May 2025. Marking this historic golden jubilee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the state and take part in the commemorative events.

In anticipation of the occasion, the government has issued a heartfelt appeal to all tourism-related establishments - including hotels, restaurants, homestays, and travel agencies - to participate actively in showcasing Sikkim’s cultural vibrancy and signature hospitality.

As part of the celebration, all establishments are encouraged to:

Decorate their premises with colourful lighting and floral arrangements,

Hoist the National Flag in front of their premises,

Maintain high standards of cleanliness and ensure a warm, welcoming atmosphere for visitors.

These efforts are to begin from May 13 and continue throughout the month.

The initiative aims not only to honour the Prime Minister’s expected visit but also to enhance the overall visitor experience and reinforce Sikkim’s image as a premier tourism destination.

The state government has called on all citizens and stakeholders to unite in pride and joy to celebrate this golden milestone in Sikkim’s journey as part of the Indian Union.