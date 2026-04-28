PM Modi pledges 'Act Fast' push for Northeast as India's Ashtalakshmi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28 said the Centre is moving beyond its “Act East” policy with a sharper focus on faster execution in the northeast, describing the region as India’s “Ashtalakshmi” symbolising prosperity and opportunity.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s 50th statehood celebrations, Modi said the government is “resolved to Act East, Act Fast”, underlining a renewed push for infrastructure and tourism-led growth across the eight northeastern states.

He identified tourism as central to Sikkim’s economy and said improved connectivity would be key to increasing visitor numbers. “The government is committed to augmenting Sikkim’s infrastructure,” he said, outlining plans for an expressway linking Bagdogra in West Bengal and a ring road in Gangtok. Additional projects, including ropeways, skyways and an expressway towards Nathula, are also being planned to ease access to key destinations.

Highlighting the state’s environmental credentials, Modi said, “Nature and culture become alive in Sikkim,” adding that its clean roads and air reflect strong local commitment to conservation. He pointed to the region’s potential for sustainable growth, particularly through organic agriculture and eco-wellness tourism.

Efforts are under way to expand tourism infrastructure, with around 1,000 homestays being developed and adventure tourism facilities receiving a boost. Modi said Sikkim “reflects ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’” amid attempts to divide society along religious and political lines.

Calling the state the “heaven of the East”, he encouraged travellers to explore its biodiversity, including its wide variety of orchids.

The prime minister also highlighted sports development, noting increased investment in facilities to support young talent, particularly in football and archery. Referring to his interaction with budding players earlier in the day, he said the government is working to “hone talents” in the state.

Taking aim at previous administrations, Modi alleged that earlier governments had sidelined Sikkim’s development needs, particularly in healthcare. “The Congress neglected health services in Sikkim,” he said, adding that the current government is focused on improving access to “quality and affordable” care.