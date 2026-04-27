PM Modi reaches Raj Bhavan in Gangtok, to attend statehood golden jubilee event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Raj Bhavan on Sunday as part of his two-day visit to the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

Upon his arrival at Old Lok Bhavan, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Om Prakash Mathur.

During the reception, Governor Mathur greeted the Prime Minister with a bouquet and presented him with a traditional Buddhist Manne and a Thangka as mementoes.

The Governor also briefed the Prime Minister on the preparations for the Golden Jubilee celebrations marking 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations at Paljor Stadium on April 28. He is also expected to inaugurate several development projects during the visit.