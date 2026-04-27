PM Modi receives grand welcome in Gangtok, begins roadshow during Sikkim statehood celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his much-anticipated roadshow in Gangtok on Sunday during his two-day visit to Sikkim, as the Himalayan state marks the closing ceremony of its 50th year of statehood celebrations.

The Prime Minister arrived earlier in the day at Libing Army Helipad, where he was received by Prem Singh Tamang and Om Prakash Mathur.

Soon after his arrival, Modi kicked off a grand roadshow in Gangtok, accompanied by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Dilli Ram Thapa. Thousands of people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and greet him as his convoy passed through the city.

Residents from different walks of life gathered in large numbers, waving and cheering to welcome the Prime Minister. The enthusiastic turnout reflected the significance of the occasion as Sikkim celebrates five decades of statehood.

The visit is seen as politically and symbolically important, with the Prime Minister expected to participate in official programmes linked to the statehood celebrations during his stay.