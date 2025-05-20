Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on May 20 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the formal invitation to participate in the year-long celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Himalayan state on May 29 to take part in the historic milestone events.

Speaking from New Delhi, where he met the Prime Minister, CM Tamang expressed his pride in representing the people of Sikkim during this special occasion.

“It was my distinct honour to call on Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and invite him on behalf of the people of Sikkim to be a part of our Statehood Day celebrations,” he said. “I am pleased to share that he has graciously accepted and will visit us to celebrate this glorious occasion.”

During the meeting, the chief minister also congratulated the prime minister on the success of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a landmark achievement in India’s ongoing fight against terrorism.

“The successful execution of this mission has strengthened our nation’s pride and showcased India’s resilience and determination on the global stage,” CM Tamang remarked.

Expressing gratitude, the chief minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his valuable time and continued support to the people of Sikkim. He called on the citizens to join hands in warmly welcoming the Prime Minister to the state for this grand celebration.