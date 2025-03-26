Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sikkim on May 16 to commemorate the 50th Statehood Day. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang during the ongoing budget session of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

The visit will mark a historic moment in the state's political journey as Sikkim celebrates its Golden Jubilee since it became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975. To commemorate the milestone, the state government has planned a year-long series of celebrations, with Prime Minister Modi as the Chief Guest for the occasion.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate several key projects aimed at furthering the state's development, including:

500-bedded Namchi District Hospital – a state-of-the-art healthcare facility to provide world-class medical services.

Swarna Jayanthi Maitreya Manjri – a tribute to Sikkim’s Golden Jubilee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Statue – honouring the legacy of the visionary former Prime Minister.

Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling – a major initiative to boost tourism and improve connectivity.

Additionally, the prime minister will lay the foundation stones for several significant projects, including:

Golden Jubilee Convention Centre at Namli – a premier venue for national and international events.

Bhaleydhunga Skywalk – an innovative eco-tourism project, providing a unique experience for visitors.

Nathula Border Tourism Development – enhancing Sikkim’s appeal as a global tourism destination.

Singhshore Bridge – a key infrastructure project to promote regional connectivity and economic activity.

Golden Jubilee Integrated Cultural and Sports Village – designed to promote sports, culture, and tourism in the region.

Working Women’s Hostel at Tadong – an initiative to empower and support working women in the state.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reflected on the significance of this occasion, stating that since its integration into India, Sikkim has transformed from a small Himalayan kingdom into a globally recognized model of peace, sustainable development, and economic progress.

He highlighted five crucial aspects of this transformation: the state’s integration with India, fulfillment of democratic aspirations, developmental progress, contributions to national security, and its global recognition for preserving its unique mountain identity.

"As we commemorate 50 years of statehood, we pay tribute to our past, celebrate our achievements, and look toward a brighter, more prosperous future for the people of Sikkim," said CM Tamang.