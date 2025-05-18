Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release a Rs 50 commemorative coin on May 28, 2025, during a grand public ceremony at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. The event will mark 50 glorious years since Sikkim officially became a part of the Indian Union on May 16, 1975.

The commemorative ceremony will be attended by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, state ministers, and other distinguished dignitaries. The announcement of the Prime Minister’s visit was made by CM Tamang on May 14, 2025, highlighting the significance of this milestone celebration.

According to renowned numismatist Shri Sudhir Lunawat, the Rs 50 commemorative coin will be minted in 40 grams of pure silver. One side of the coin will feature an artistic design representing Sikkim’s five-decade-long journey, inscribed with “50 Glorious Years of Sikkim” — in Hindi along the upper rim and in English along the lower rim.

The reverse side of the coin will showcase the Lion Capital of Ashoka, with the ₹ symbol and the numeral 50 positioned below it. The word “भारत” (Bharat) in Hindi will appear on the left side, while “India” will be on the right.

Minted by the Government of India Mint in Kolkata, the coin was officially announced via a Gazette Notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on May 13, 2025. The non-circulating coin will be available to collectors through the Kolkata Mint shortly after its release.

The “Golden Jubilee Conclave” at Paljor Stadium will also feature cultural programs, exhibitions, and interactive dialogues reflecting Sikkim’s historical journey, development milestones, and commitment to sustainable growth. Prime Minister Modi is expected to underscore Sikkim’s evolution into a culturally vibrant, eco-conscious, and forward-looking state.