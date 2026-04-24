PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Sikkim’s first vocational college in Dentam on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the newly constructed Government Vocational College at Dentam on April 27 during his visit to Sikkim.

The Government Vocational College, Dentam, is the first vocational college established in the state and is aimed at promoting skill-based education and enhancing employment opportunities for the youth.

Officials said the institution is expected to play a key role in equipping students with industry-relevant skills, thereby boosting employability and supporting the state’s focus on vocational training and workforce development.

The inauguration will be part of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Sikkim, marking a significant step in strengthening the education infrastructure in the region.