Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29 virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development projects in Sikkim. Although he was scheduled to visit the state capital Gangtok in person, heavy rainfall disrupted his travel plans.

The Prime Minister had been expected to land at Libing Helipad around 9:45 am to take part in the grand 50th Statehood Day celebrations. However, due to bad weather conditions and continuous rainfall in Gangtok earlier in the morning, his helicopter could not take off, and the visit was cancelled.

Despite not being able to be physically present, PM Modi joined the event through video conferencing from Bagdogra. In his virtual address, he extended greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of their state’s golden jubilee and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment towards the state’s development.

Several development projects were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid by the Prime Minister. These projects are expected to boost infrastructure and improve the quality of life for the people of Sikkim. While specific project names were not immediately disclosed, officials said they include key works related to road connectivity, health, and education.

At Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, where the main Statehood Day celebrations were being held, hundreds of people had gathered from early morning in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s visit. The stadium was decorated for the occasion, and security had been tightened for the high-profile event.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Sikkim becoming the 22nd state of India in 1975. Over the years, the state has seen progress in areas such as organic farming, tourism, education, and infrastructure. PM Modi highlighted these achievements in his virtual speech and said that Sikkim is an example of how small states can achieve big milestones with focused planning and active participation of citizens.

The Prime Minister also praised the people of Sikkim for their strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development. He said that Sikkim’s model of organic farming has become a source of inspiration for the entire country.