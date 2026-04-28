PM Modi visits Orchidarium in Gangtok, highlights Sikkim’s biodiversity, floral wealth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 28 visited the Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park Orchidarium in Gangtok as part of his two-day visit to the state, underscoring Sikkim’s ecological diversity and floral wealth.



The Prime Minister was accompanied by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang during the visit. The Orchidarium, developed as a state-of-the-art Orchid Experience Centre, aims to showcase the unique biodiversity and rich floral heritage of the Himalayan state.



Officials said the facility has been designed to promote awareness about Sikkim’s indigenous orchid species while also supporting eco-tourism and conservation efforts.



Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister interacted with Padma awardees and individuals distinguished in various fields in Gangtok. Sharing details of the interaction on the social media platform X, Modi said the discussions covered a wide range of issues and provided an opportunity to engage with achievers from diverse sectors.



The visit is part of the Prime Minister’s ongoing efforts to highlight regional cultural and ecological assets while engaging with key stakeholders across the country.