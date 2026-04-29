PM Modi’s Sikkim visit gives fresh hope to tourism industry, stakeholders say

Tourism stakeholders in Sikkim today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the Himalayan state for the closing ceremony of the 50th year of Sikkim’s statehood celebrations has given a major boost to the tourism sector and renewed confidence among people connected with the industry.

Addressing a press conference in Gangtok, representatives of tourism associations, hotel groups, travel agencies and tourism officials said the Prime Minister’s public appeal asking people across the country to visit Sikkim would help attract more tourists to the state in the coming months.

The press conference was attended by Lukendra Rasaily, Chairman of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, Chairman of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, along with members of different tourism bodies and associations from across the state.

Speaking during the interaction, Rasaily said tourism remains one of the biggest sources of livelihood in Sikkim and supports a large section of the population either directly or indirectly. He said the Prime Minister’s remarks describing Sikkim as a special and peaceful destination would have a strong impact because of his global reach and influence.

He said the Prime Minister’s words carried weight not only in India but across the world because millions of people follow him on social media platforms. According to Rasaily, even a small mention of Sikkim by the Prime Minister becomes a major form of promotion for the tourism industry.

Rasaily also thanked Prem Singh Tamang for inviting the Prime Minister to attend the statehood celebrations. He said the event would not have been possible without the efforts of the state government.

During the press conference, tourism stakeholders repeatedly spoke about the importance of clean surroundings, organic food and peaceful natural landscapes in attracting visitors to Sikkim. Rasaily said tourists today are looking for healthy food, clean environments and quiet destinations away from crowded cities, and Sikkim fits naturally into that demand.

He said the Prime Minister also highlighted these qualities during his visit and speeches. According to him, this kind of national attention would help strengthen Sikkim’s image as a destination known for nature, cleanliness and wellness tourism.

Tourism representatives also pointed to the growing investment in the sector over the years. They said thousands of people in Sikkim are now dependent on tourism through hotels, homestays, transport services, restaurants, guiding services and travel agencies.

Rasaily said the state currently has a large number of registered hotels, travel agencies and homestays, and tourism infrastructure has expanded steadily over the years. However, he said the industry now needs a stronger flow of tourists to support those investments.

He also spoke about several tourism-related projects and attractions linked to the Prime Minister’s visit. According to him, the orchid attraction visited by the Prime Minister received massive media attention from national and international platforms after the visit.

He said the Prime Minister spent more time at the site than originally planned and the coverage generated by the visit had created fresh interest in Sikkim tourism.

The tourism stakeholders also welcomed infrastructure and tourism projects announced or inaugurated during the visit. These include tourism parks, eco-tourism projects and pilgrimage-related infrastructure connected to the Kailash Mansarovar route through Sikkim.

Rasaily said these projects could help attract visitors even during the off-season months and create new tourism opportunities in remote areas.

Another major focus of the press conference was the promotion of local products and businesses. Stakeholders said the Prime Minister’s call to support local products would benefit local entrepreneurs, handicraft makers and small businesses in Sikkim.

They said many young entrepreneurs in the state are now involved in tourism-linked businesses and local product manufacturing, and stronger tourism growth would help improve local incomes.

Meanwhile, Sonam Norgay Lachungpa spoke about concerns related to road connectivity in North Sikkim and said authorities were working closely with the Border Roads Organisation to restore and improve damaged roads.

He said road repair work was already underway in several affected stretches and officials were regularly monitoring the situation. According to him, the condition of roads had improved compared to previous years, though some recent damage caused temporary problems.

Lachungpa also spoke about efforts being made to improve cleanliness in tourist areas. He said different tourism associations, local bodies and government departments were working together to maintain clean surroundings in tourist destinations.

During the interaction, tourism representatives also addressed complaints related to overcharging and booking issues faced by some tourists. They advised visitors to book trips only through registered travel agencies in Sikkim.

They said complaints often arise when tourists book packages through unregistered operators based outside the state. In such cases, local authorities find it difficult to take action.

Stakeholders said registered travel agencies are accountable to the tourism department and action can be taken if any complaint is received against them.

Tourism representatives also defended Sikkim against claims that it is an overly expensive tourist destination. They said prices often rise during peak tourism seasons in many destinations across India due to demand.

They added that Sikkim continues to receive a very high number of tourists every year despite having a relatively small population, which shows that visitors continue to value the experience and services offered in the state.