A high-level review meeting was held this morning at the Conference Hall of Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok to prepare for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sikkim. The meeting was jointly chaired by Chief Administrator cum Cabinet Secretary V. B. Pathak and Chief Secretary R. Telang.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials, heads of departments, and key administrative officers. The focus was on finalising detailed arrangements for the visit, which holds great significance for the state.

Logistics and security topped the agenda, with directives issued for seamless coordination across departments. Plans for the Prime Minister’s movements, accommodation, transport, and public engagements were reviewed thoroughly, with all agencies instructed to ensure strict adherence to protocols.

The cultural programme to be presented during the visit was also discussed, with officials highlighting the need to showcase Sikkim’s rich traditions through local music, dance, and art.

Additionally, the meeting finalised the list of government projects to be inaugurated or launched by the Prime Minister, covering sectors such as infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, and education.

Cabinet Secretary V. B. Pathak called for flawless coordination across departments, while Chief Secretary R. Telang urged timely completion of preparations to ensure a smooth and dignified visit that reflects the efficiency and hospitality of Sikkim.