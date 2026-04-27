PM Modi’s Sikkim visit: What is lined up beyond the celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to Sikkim on April 27, combining ceremonial events with a wide-ranging development agenda worth over Rs 4,000 crore.

Arriving in Gangtok in the afternoon, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in a roadshow and interact with local stakeholders, setting the tone for a visit centred on infrastructure expansion and public outreach.

The main engagements are planned for April 28, when the Prime Minister will visit the Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park, also known as the Orchidarium. The facility has been developed to highlight Sikkim’s biodiversity and promote eco-tourism.

Later, he will address a public gathering at Paljor Stadium during the closing ceremony of the state’s 50th year of statehood celebrations. The event is expected to serve as a platform for unveiling multiple projects across sectors, including transport, healthcare, education, tourism and power.

Healthcare is a key focus area. Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bed Ayurveda hospital in Yangang and inaugurate a 30-bed integrated Sowa Rigpa hospital at NIT Deorali. Officials say these facilities aim to expand access to traditional and alternative systems of medicine, particularly in remote regions.

In education, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang. Additional projects include new infrastructure for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence, Helen Lepcha Medical College and Dentam Professional College, aimed at strengthening higher education and professional training within the state.

Connectivity projects also feature prominently. Foundation stones will be laid for two double-lane steel arch bridges over the Teesta River, expected to improve transport links and support strategic mobility in border areas.

Tourism and pilgrimage infrastructure will receive attention through the redevelopment of Gangtok’s Ridge precinct and the construction of acclimatisation centres along the Kailash Mansarovar route via Nathula Pass. These facilities are intended to support pilgrims and expand tourism potential.

Other initiatives include administrative infrastructure, power sector upgrades, environmental measures and agriculture-related projects. Together, these are expected to generate employment, improve service delivery and support sustainable development.

Sikkim, which became India’s 22nd state in 1975, is marking 50 years of statehood this year. Modi’s visit is being positioned as both a commemorative gesture and a step towards accelerating development in the Himalayan state.

The visit also reflects the Centre’s continued focus on the Northeast, with emphasis on improving connectivity in difficult terrain, expanding healthcare access and promoting tourism-driven growth. Security arrangements have been tightened across Gangtok ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival.