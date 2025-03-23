Deputy Secretary from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Chandra Mohan Thakur assessed critical issues affecting North Sikkim during his official visit to the region. His visit primarily focused on preparations for Statehood Day, mitigation of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), improvement of tourism infrastructure, and the implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme.

Upon arrival, Mangan District Collector Anant Jain and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chungthang Arun Chhetri welcomed Thakur. He was given a detailed briefing on the impact of GLOF-related damage, along with road infrastructure challenges.

Officials from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) explained how difficult terrain has caused delays in the restoration of key roads and bridges.

Thakur also visited Pegong, Chungthang, where he interacted with personnel from the 11th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The discussion focused on the Vibrant Village Programme, with officials highlighting both its progress and the difficulties faced in its execution in remote areas.

The District Collector informed Thakur about several pending projects in Mangan district that require approvals from various Union ministries. While some projects have received sanctions, others remain stuck due to their strategic importance in border regions. Local authorities assured that they have been actively addressing government queries to facilitate faster clearance.

On his way to Lachung, Thakur received a detailed presentation from Assistant Engineer of Mangan District Zilla Parishad, Tenzing Lachungpa. The presentation highlighted how infrastructure projects could boost the local economy and help retain the native population in border areas.

During his visit, Thakur also engaged with yak herders, who frequently travel to extreme border areas for grazing. The herders shared their challenges and requested additional support under the Vibrant Village Programme. Thakur assured them that their concerns would be raised at the highest level to ensure more effective implementation of the scheme.

In the coming days, Thakur is scheduled to visit Yumthang and nearby areas to inspect various project sites. He will also interact with local stakeholders to evaluate the feasibility of ongoing and upcoming projects.