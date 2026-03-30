Police arrest youth for murder of deaf & dumb man in Gangtok

Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a deaf and mute man in Gangtok, popularly known as “Traffic Laata” for assisting with traffic management using hand signals and a whistle in the Daragaon–Tadong area.

According to police, the victim was found dead at his residence near the Daragaon Post Office on Saturday night. Initially, a case of unnatural death was registered, but subsequent findings indicated death due to asphyxia, raising suspicions of foul play.

Investigators from Sadar Police Station reviewed CCTV footage and identified a suspect seen following the victim to his residence and entering shortly after him. The same individual was later captured on camera leaving the premises carrying a bag and the victim’s umbrella.

Acting on leads, including attempts to sell the victim’s mobile phone, police tracked down and apprehended the accused on Sunday. Sources said the accused is a resident of Namchi district and is suspected to be a habitual drug user with prior involvement in petty crimes such as mobile and chain snatching.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that he had followed the victim with the intent to rob him. However, when the victim resisted, he allegedly covered his face with a bag to silence him, leading to death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that they are also probing whether more individuals were involved in the crime.