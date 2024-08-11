Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 11 expressed his deep appreciation for the Kirat Rai community at the Sayalung felicitation event organized by the Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh (AKRS) at Manan Kendra. Posting on Facebook, Tamang conveyed his gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon him and other distinguished members of the community.

Tamang said that the Kirat Rai community play a significant role in Sikkim’s cultural and social fabric, likening them to family. He praised the AKRS for honoring numerous individuals, noting that such recognition fuels his commitment to serving the people and advancing state development.

Speaking on his first term, Tamang noted progress on key projects, including the Mangkhim project in Ranka Rai Gaon, and outlined ongoing initiatives like the Rai Language Study Centre, Tarundeep Rai Archery Academy, and Bijay Mani Thulung Art Academy and Gallery. He pledged to continue this momentum with renewed vigor in his second term.

Tamang announced the nomination of three Kirat Rai candidates for the 11th Assembly elections and plans to field another Kirat Rai candidate in upcoming by-elections. He called for all Sikkimese communities to embrace their diversity while working towards shared goals, aiming to foster a unified and prosperous Sikkim.