President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Gangtok on three-day visit to Sikkim
President Droupadi Murmu reached Gangtok for a three-day official visit to Sikkim. The visit includes Sikkim University's convocation and the presentation of the Police Colour to Sikkim Police.
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Story highlights
- Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang received her
- Senior ministers, legislators, officials and Army representatives were present at Libing
- The visit includes Sikkim University's seventh convocation ceremony in Gangtok
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Gangtok on May 26, on a three-day official visit to Sikkim.
The President was accorded a warm reception at Libing Helipad by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.
Several dignitaries were present to receive the President, including Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly MN Sherpa, Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, ministers, MLAs, senior civil and police officials, and representatives of the Indian Army.
During her visit, the President will attend the 7th convocation ceremony of Sikkim University and present the President of India’s Police Colour to the Sikkim Police.
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