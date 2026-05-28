President Droupadi Murmu calls for citizen-friendly policing during Sikkim police honour ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, May 28 called for a more citizen-friendly policing system and urged police forces to function as supportive institutions for society while addressing the ceremonial presentation of the President’s Police Colour to the Sikkim Police at Palzor Stadium in Gangtok.

Presenting the prestigious President’s Colour to the force, the President said the honour recognised the outstanding service and dedication of the Sikkim Police over the years. She congratulated all former and serving officers and personnel associated with the force for the achievement.

“Today, I am extremely pleased to present the President’s Colour to the Sikkim Police for its outstanding service. This honour is a matter of pride for all members of the Sikkim Police,” she said.

President Murmu said the Sikkim Police, established in 1897 to secure the India-Tibet trade route, had continued to play an important role in maintaining peace and security in the Himalayan state.

She noted that apart from maintaining law and order, the police force had actively assisted people during natural disasters and difficult situations. She also highlighted that several officers of the force had received United Nations Peacekeeping Medals for their service in UN missions.

Speaking on police reforms, the President said the Indian policing system had remained influenced by colonial-era practices for a long period, where the emphasis was more on control and governance than public service.

“Under this mindset, instead of helping the public, the focus was more on ruling over them. It is very important to completely free ourselves from this thinking in order to empower the citizens of the country,” she said.

The President stressed the need for transparency and accountability in policing and said every citizen should be able to register complaints and grievances without difficulty.

She further said police personnel must display sensitivity towards women, children and weaker sections of society. According to her, the police should function as a friend and guide to citizens in order to strengthen public trust.

President Murmu stated that the role of policing extended beyond apprehending criminals and also involved building a safe and aware society.

She praised the Sikkim Police for maintaining a professional and friendly relationship with the public and said the force had earned the respect and affection of the people through its conduct and service.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Sikkim, the President said the responsibilities of the police force were significant as the state shares an international border and attracts a large number of tourists from India and abroad.

She said the Sikkim Police must work in close coordination with national security agencies while also preparing to tackle emerging crimes such as cybercrime, online fraud, hacking and deepfake-related offences.

“To deal with these challenges, the police must strengthen their capabilities in the latest technology, cybersecurity and digital investigation,” she said.

The President also emphasised the importance of coordination among police forces and investigative agencies across states, noting that cyber and digital crimes were not restricted by geographical boundaries.

She further stressed the need to create greater public awareness to prevent such crimes.

Describing the President’s Colour as a matter of great honour, President Murmu expressed confidence that the Sikkim Police would continue to serve with dedication and uphold the dignity associated with the recognition.

“I firmly believe that the Sikkim Police will continue to perform its duties with a spirit of service to the nation,” she added.