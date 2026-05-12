President Droupadi Murmu honours Sikkim’s Madhu Mala Gurung for excellence in nursing service

Sikkim’s healthcare sector received national recognition after Madhu Mala Gurung was conferred the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2026 by Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

Ms Gurung, a Senior Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posted at Rangpo Primary Health Centre under District Hospital Pakyong in Sikkim, was among the select nursing professionals from across the country chosen for the national honour this year. Her recognition has been viewed as a significant achievement for the Himalayan state’s healthcare system and for frontline workers serving in rural and remote regions.

According to the official citation issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ms Gurung has devoted nearly 38 years to serving tribal and indigenous communities across Sikkim with dedication and commitment. The citation highlighted her contribution to community healthcare delivery, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters such as floods.

It noted that she consistently worked beyond the call of duty to ensure healthcare services reached vulnerable populations in difficult circumstances. The citation also acknowledged her professionalism, ethical conduct and patient-centred approach, which earned appreciation from district and state health authorities over the years.

The award has drawn attention to the role played by grassroots healthcare workers in regions where medical infrastructure and resources remain limited despite growing healthcare demands. Health officials in Sikkim described the recognition as a proud moment for the state and a reflection of the contribution made by nurses and frontline medical staff in strengthening public healthcare delivery.

Addressing the award ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu said nursing personnel play a crucial role in delivering quality healthcare services across the country. She stated that nurses often work in challenging conditions while upholding the highest standards of compassion, dedication and service.

The President praised the awardees for their commitment to patient care and their contribution towards strengthening India’s healthcare system. She said the ceremony served as a tribute to the invaluable service rendered by nursing professionals and healthcare workers across the nation.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973 to honour nursing personnel for meritorious service to society. The awards are presented annually to nurses from different states and Union Territories in recognition of excellence in public healthcare, patient care, community service and professional dedication.

This year’s awardees included nursing professionals from several parts of the country, including Ladakh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, among others.