President Droupadi Murmu to visit Sikkim from May 26, attend Sikkim University convocation

President Droupadi Murmu will begin a three-day visit to Sikkim from May 26, during which she will attend the seventh convocation ceremony of Sikkim University and visit Nathula along the India-China border, officials said on Saturday, May 23.

According to officials, the President will arrive at the Libing Army helipad in Gangtok on the afternoon of May 26. She is scheduled to visit Lok Bhavan later in the day, followed by visits to the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology at Deorali and the Orchidarium at Ridge Park.

On May 27, Murmu will travel to Nathula near the India-China border before attending the convocation ceremony of Sikkim University, where degrees will be conferred upon students from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 batches.

Officials said the President will also attend a parade of the Sikkim Police at Paljor Stadium on May 28 before concluding her visit and departing from the state the same day.