Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to arrive in Gangtok on Thursday morning to participate in Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day celebrations, has altered his plans due to inclement weather conditions in the region.





The Prime Minister was initially slated to land at Libing Helipad around 9:45 am and then proceed to the Paljor Stadium, where a large gathering awaited his arrival for the milestone event. However, persistent early morning rain disrupted flight movements, leading to a change in schedule.





In light of the adverse weather, PM Modi will now address the celebrations virtually from Bagdogra, where he remains stationed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the rainfall, which began in the early hours, was expected to subside by 11:00 am, allowing for a brief window of improved conditions.





Despite the disruption, the celebratory mood remained undeterred in Gangtok. Hundreds gathered at Paljor Stadium to mark the historic occasion, showcasing enthusiasm and anticipation for the Prime Minister’s virtual address.





Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) had already departed for Libing Helipad in anticipation of receiving the Prime Minister when the weather-related update was issued.