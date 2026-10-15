The controversy over the appointment of former BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor intensified on October 15, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writing to President Droupadi Murmu seeking reconsideration of the appointment until the CBI completes its investigation into the alleged “VIP angle” in the 2022 murder of Uttarakhand woman Ankita Bhandari.

The row has expanded beyond Congress protests in Delhi and Uttarakhand, with the Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA) also urging the authorities to reconsider the appointment and clarify the status of the investigation.

Gautam was appointed Governor of Sikkim on October 12 as part of a reshuffle involving governors of six states. The appointment has drawn objections from Ankita’s family and Congress leaders, who have questioned the decision while allegations surrounding the unidentified VIP linked to the case remain under investigation. The allegations against Gautam have not been established in court, and he has denied them and initiated defamation proceedings, according to the material provided.

Rahul Gandhi writes to President Murmu

In a letter dated October 15, Gandhi urged President Murmu to ask the government to reconsider Gautam’s appointment and ensure that he does not assume office until the CBI completes its investigation.

Ankita, 19, worked as a receptionist at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh and was murdered in September 2022. Her employer, Pulkit Arya, and two other men were convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The unresolved question of the alleged VIP’s identity has since become a major point of contention. Gandhi said the issue remained unanswered nearly four years after the murder and described the CBI investigation as slow-moving.

He also raised constitutional concerns, arguing that Gautam’s appointment could complicate the investigation and undermine efforts to establish accountability. Gandhi appealed to the President to use her constitutional role to seek reconsideration of the government’s decision.

The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the appointment, linking it to concerns about women’s safety. These remarks form part of the political opposition to Gautam’s appointment.

Ankita’s parents detained during Delhi protest

The controversy intensified in the national capital after Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Ankita’s parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, during their protest near India Gate on Wednesday.

The family has demanded that Gautam’s appointment be put on hold until the CBI completes its investigation into the alleged VIP angle. They have also appealed to President Murmu to intervene.

Delhi Police detained Ankita’s parents and several protesters in the early hours of Thursday, including Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, Uday Bhanu Chib, Vinod Jakhar and Varun Chaudhary, according to media reports. The detentions drew criticism from Congress leaders, who said the family’s demand for answers should be heard.

Protests in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, Congress workers led by state party president Ganesh Godiyal observed a one-hour silence at Gandhi Park in Dehradun on Tuesday to protest Gautam’s appointment.

Godiyal alleged that the appointment could shield Gautam from scrutiny while the investigation into the alleged VIP connection remained incomplete. The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has also criticised the decision.

Gautam has denied the allegations linking him to the case and has described them as politically motivated. The allegations remain unproven, and the investigation into the alleged VIP angle is a separate issue from the convictions secured against the three men in Ankita’s murder.

Sikkim University students’ body seeks reconsideration

The controversy has now reached Sikkim, where the Sikkim University Students’ Association has urged the competent authorities and the state government to reconsider Gautam’s appointment until the allegations are examined and the status of the investigation is clarified.

In its statement, the association stressed that the allegations should not be treated as established facts without a legal determination. It also called for transparency and an impartial examination of the matter.

Lawyer and social activist M.B. Karki has separately raised concerns and called for greater transparency in the process.

The Governor of Sikkim also serves as the rector of Sikkim University, adding another dimension to the objections raised by the students’ association.

BJP defends appointment

The BJP has defended Gautam’s appointment and accused the Congress of politicising the issue. Gautam has rejected the allegations and initiated defamation proceedings.

The controversy now centres on whether the appointment should proceed while the CBI investigates the alleged VIP connection in Ankita Bhandari’s murder. While Congress and the victim’s family are demanding that Gautam not assume office until the probe is completed, the allegations against him remain unproven.

The President’s office and the government’s response to Gandhi’s request will be closely watched as objections continue to emerge in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.