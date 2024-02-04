In an address during the 12th Foundation Day celebration of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party, President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang comp[ared himself to Golay to Arjuna from the Mahabharata and expressed pride in the state's development initiatives.

Tamang asserted, "I want to tell the sena of Kauravas that PS Golay is the Arjuna of Mahabharata. Our initiative and development work are being praised by other states, but some states, which are Kauravas, are not praising. This is just the trailer; the main picture is coming soon. This is not a dream; we see dreams at night. This is the truth."

He stated his commitment to reality over dreams, stating, "I believe in words and commitment and not in dreams. I don't want to show dreams to the people of Sikkim; I show them reality. Development work is ongoing."

Tamang highlighted the expansion of the CM Merit Scholarship, extending it not only till class 12 but also till graduation. He also announced opportunities for children from Jongu, Lachung and Lachen in the seats of primitive tribals ensuring education till graduation.

In the health sector, Tamang declared that residents no longer need to travel to Siliguri or Delhi for dialysis and cancer treatment. Sikkim is now equipped with the necessary facilities.

Addressing housing issues, Tamang revealed plans for the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana with the construction of at least 300 houses for the poor. He pledged to build 15,000 houses, with the initiative set to commence on February 25.

Reflecting on the previous government, Tamang remarked, "The earlier government did not work for the development of Sikkim. But people chose development in 2019 and we came to power. We are making history. In the next one and a half years, Sikkim will celebrate 50 years of inclusion in the Union of India."

In a rallying call for a brighter future, Tamang said, "If you want to see 'Sunaolo Sikkim' and 'Samriddhi Sikkim,' the SKM party is ready. We will bring back Sikkim to development mode."