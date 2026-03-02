“Public trust should be true strength of police, not weapons”: Prem Singh Tamang

The State Police Conference 2026 was held at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok on March 2, under the chairmanship of Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), bringing together the leadership and rank and file of Sikkim Police to deliberate on policing priorities, national security and criminal justice reforms.

The conference was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, DG Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, LR-cum-Secretary (Law), Home Secretary, Additional Advocate Generals, Director of Prosecution, Senior Public Prosecutors, Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors, police officers of SHO rank and above, DySP probationers under training, and representatives from all ranks of the force.

The DIG, Gangtok Range & CB-CID, presented the outcomes of the 60th DGP–IGP Conference held in Raipur in November 2025. The presentation highlighted key interventions by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister and outlined 123 national recommendations focusing on technology integration, internal security, women’s safety, forensic strengthening and institutional reforms. It also reviewed the 2025 Action Taken Report and detailed the 2026 implementation roadmap with structured quarterly monitoring.

Addressing the gathering, the Director General of Police called for people-centric and service-oriented policing marked by sincerity, professionalism and pride. The Chief Secretary commended the police force for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state, describing it as the foundation of development, and stressed the importance of mental resilience in policing. He also acknowledged the Chief Minister’s continued support and leadership.

A key highlight of the conference was six thematic presentations, three by the Department of Prosecution and three by police teams, focusing on strengthening investigation–prosecution coordination to enhance conviction rates under the new criminal law framework. The sessions included a SWOT analysis to improve institutional synergy. Newly recruited DySP probationers shared insights from their training at the North Eastern Police Academy and their exposure to Delhi Police.

In his keynote address, the Chief Minister said police conferences serve as vital platforms for policy formulation but derive real strength from effective grassroots implementation with participation from all ranks. He noted that policing has evolved from traditional enforcement to multifaceted responsibilities requiring adaptability, integrity and technological competence. Urging officers to take pride in the uniform, he described it as a symbol of identity, trust, respect and responsibility.

Highlighting Sikkim’s strategic location bordering China, Nepal and Bhutan, Tamang stressed the need for constant vigilance to safeguard peace. He asserted that national security is paramount and that sustainable development follows tranquillity.

Reiterating the government’s dual welfare focus since 2019, he said priority has been given to both citizens and police personnel through timely promotions and welfare measures to ensure a motivated and service-oriented force. He directed strict adherence to a structured rotation policy across Law & Order, Vigilance, Special Branch, Check-posts, Traffic and IR Battalions, noting that prolonged home postings may hinder professional growth.

Emphasising investigation–prosecution coordination under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita timelines, the Chief Minister called for enhanced training and digital competencies to tackle emerging challenges, especially cybercrime. He underlined that even beat constables must remain technologically aware and educate citizens, stating that “presence of mind at cutting-edge levels shapes the image of the police.” He assured full support to the Director General of Police in meeting operational and mobility requirements.

During the conference, the Chief Minister felicitated three Best SHOs and three Best Investigating Officers (IOs) for outstanding performance.

Best SHOs:

Niraj Khatiwada, PI & SHO Sadar Pradeep Chhetri, PI & SHO Pakyong Joshna Gurung, PI & SHO Temi

Best Investigating Officers (IOs):

Shekhar Basnett, PI & SHO Uttarey Ongchyo Bhutia, PI, Sadar PS Laxuman Gajmer, PI, Singtam PS

He also congratulated Sikkim Police on being conferred the prestigious President’s Police Colours, the highest national honour awarded for exemplary service and dedication.

The conference concluded with a lunch hosted by the Chief Minister in honour of police personnel, reaffirming the collective commitment towards professional, modern and people-friendly policing in the state.