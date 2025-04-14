Sikkim's Rabong has taken a significant stride towards establishing itself as a key player in the state's tourism map with the successful organization of a B2B Meet and Familiarization (FAM) Tour held on April 13.

The event was part of the ongoing Discover Rabong – 8th Cho-Dzo Festival 2025, and was jointly organised by the Ravangla Tourism Development Committee (RTDC) and the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim.

The event was held in the presence of Riksal Dorjee Bhutia, MLA of 09-Barfung Constituency and Patron of the Cho Dzo Festival Organising Committee, who attended as the chief guest. In his keynote address, Bhutia reaffirmed the vision of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, to transform Rabong into a premier tourism destination. He highlighted Rabong’s scenic charm, cultural wealth, and growing infrastructure as critical assets for attracting a wider spectrum of domestic and international travellers.

Senior officials from the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, including the Deputy Director (Adventure), participated in the programme along with representatives from major tourism organizations. Delegates from the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO), Eastern Himalayan Travel & Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA), and Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) were among the notable attendees. The event also saw active participation from prominent tourism stakeholders and associations across Sikkim.

The B2B meet created a vibrant platform for dialogue and exchange between tourism professionals, enabling new networking avenues and business collaborations. The event was followed by a familiarization tour where delegates explored key tourist spots in and around Rabong. From panoramic views to spiritual heritage and cultural landmarks, the experience left a deep impression on participants.

A key takeaway from the tour was the assurance from multiple tourism bodies to promote Rabong as a primary stop in future travel packages. Significantly, ABTO expressed a strong desire to host the prestigious International Buddhist Travel Mart (IBTM) in Rabong, a move that would substantially boost the region’s visibility on the global tourism stage.