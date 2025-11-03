Railways Ministry sanctions Rs 8.48 crore for Melli–Dentam rail survey in Sikkim

The Ministry of Railways has approved Rs 8.48 crore for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the proposed Melli–Dentam railway line in Sikkim, marking a significant step towards expanding railway connectivity to the southern and western parts of the border state.

According to an official communication issued to the Northeast Frontier Railway on October 24, the sanctioned amount will be used to carry out the FLS for the 75-kilometre route passing through Melli, Jorethang, Legship, and Dentam. The proposed line aims to link these key regions with the national railway network and boost transport access for remote areas.

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, who had earlier urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite work on the project, welcomed the approval. “The Final Location Survey is an important stepping stone for the Melli–Dentam railway project, which, upon completion, will have a transformative impact on the development and mainstreaming of the remote corners of West Sikkim,” he said, expressing optimism about the early commencement of the survey.

Subba met the Railway Minister on July 25 this year, requesting swift action on the FLS, Detailed Project Report (DPR), and subsequent implementation of the project. He highlighted the railway line’s potential to improve accessibility, strengthen national security, and promote tourism in Sikkim’s less-connected regions.

The MP extended his gratitude to Union Minister Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), and Governor Om Prakash Mathur for their support in advancing the proposal. He noted that the Chief Minister’s guidance and persistent follow-up with the Centre played a vital role in securing the sanction.

The Melli–Dentam line is envisaged as an extension of the Sevoke–Rangpo railway project, which is nearing completion. Melli, serving as the gateway to South and West Sikkim, will act as the connecting junction, while Dentam lies close to the Indo–Nepal border at Chiwabhanjyang.

“The Melli–Dentam railway link will be a catalyst for economic development in Gyalshing and other parts of West Sikkim. It will unlock the region’s economic potential, facilitate trade, create jobs, and open up new avenues for tourism,” Subba added.

The project is expected to enhance connectivity, encourage investment, and bring remote communities closer to mainstream economic activity—further strengthening Sikkim’s strategic and developmental landscape.