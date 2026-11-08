Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Deepawali with soldiers of the Trishakti Corps (33 Corps) deployed in the forward areas of Sikkim on November 8 and praised their dedication and vigilance in safeguarding the country's borders under challenging high-altitude conditions.

Singh was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command Lt Gen VMB Krishnan, General Officer Commanding of 33 Corps Lt Gen Man Raj Singh Mann and other senior Indian Army officers during his visit.

Interacting with soldiers at Sherathang, the Defence Minister described them as the brightest lights of Diwali, saying their commitment to duty ensured a sense of security across the country.

Comparing soldiers to lamps that dispel darkness without seeking attention, Singh said their silent service allowed citizens to celebrate festivals in peace and security. He commended the personnel for their professionalism, high morale and unwavering commitment to protecting the nation's borders.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by soldiers serving away from their families, Singh said they placed their national duty above personal celebrations and urged them to continue discharging their responsibilities with the same dedication and enthusiasm.

Emphasising the importance of discipline and courage in military service, the Defence Minister said technological advancements alone could not ensure operational effectiveness without these fundamental qualities.

He also highlighted the role of Army personnel in maintaining strong relations with local communities, noting that their conduct, uniform, language and restraint shaped the public perception of the armed forces. He urged the soldiers to continue strengthening the trust and goodwill between the Indian Army and residents of Sherathang and surrounding areas.

During the visit, Singh paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation at the Sherathang War Memorial. He also visited the Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial and paid his respects to the revered soldier whose legacy remains an important part of the region's military and civil traditions.

Highlighting the significance of war memorials, Singh said they served not only as reminders of past sacrifices but also helped preserve collective memory and strengthen national consciousness and pride.

He pointed out that the soldiers commemorated at the Sherathang War Memorial belonged to different parts of the country, including Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Assam. Despite their diverse regional, linguistic and cultural backgrounds, they had made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country and its people.

Singh said this spirit of unity and selfless service reflected India's ethos, where citizens regarded one another as members of one family, irrespective of their backgrounds.

Referring to the National War Memorial in New Delhi, the Defence Minister said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had established the monument to honour soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

He said approximately 26,000 names of fallen soldiers had been inscribed in golden letters at the memorial to recognise their valour and sacrifice. Singh added that seeing the names of fallen soldiers at the monument evoked a deep sense of pride among their families, relatives and people from their native villages and regions.

He said such memorials served as enduring sources of inspiration for present and future generations.