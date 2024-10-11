Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is arriving in Sikkim today, October 11, for a two-day visit focused on enhancing the region's military infrastructure and capabilities. This visit comes at a pivotal time, with the inauguration of 75 projects valued at Rs 2,236 crore designed to improve military mobility and logistical support along India's borders with China and in strategically important areas like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

To ensure a smooth visit, state officials have been finalising preparations. A meeting led by R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, took place on October 8 at the Tashiling Secretariat.

This meeting brought together officials from various government sectors to coordinate security arrangements, traffic management, and logistical support.

Singh's itinerary includes his arrival at the Gangtok Helipad, a puja at the Samridhi Complex, and a conference with military commanders. He will also visit multiple project sites across North and East Sikkim.

Comprehensive traffic management plans are being implemented to manage the expected movement of dignitaries and minimise disruptions to local traffic.